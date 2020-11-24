1/1
Genevieve N. Smacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Genevieve N. Smacher, 89, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 8, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alfred and Alice Yale. A graduate of Coughlin High School, she was formerly employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a library aid and then later by Luzerne County.

Mrs. Smacher was a member of the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church and she also was an active member of the NEPA Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Smacher; grandson, Jerard Lukachinsky; son-in-law, Gerard Lukachinsky; sisters, Doris Yale, Mildred O'Boyle, Ruth Marchetti and Marion Popovitch; and brothers, Alfred and Harry Yale.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Jack Smacher; daughter, Bonnie Lukachinsky; grandsons, Jason Lukachinsky and his wife, Kara, of Mountain Top, Jared Lukachinsky and his fiancée, Maggie Smith, of Bear Creek; great-grandchildren, Jase and Ellington Lukachinsky; nieces and nephews.

Private interment services will be held in Oak Lawn Cemetery Hanover Township.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved