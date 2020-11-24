WILKES-BARRE — Genevieve N. Smacher, 89, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 8, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alfred and Alice Yale. A graduate of Coughlin High School, she was formerly employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a library aid and then later by Luzerne County.

Mrs. Smacher was a member of the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church and she also was an active member of the NEPA Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Smacher; grandson, Jerard Lukachinsky; son-in-law, Gerard Lukachinsky; sisters, Doris Yale, Mildred O'Boyle, Ruth Marchetti and Marion Popovitch; and brothers, Alfred and Harry Yale.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Jack Smacher; daughter, Bonnie Lukachinsky; grandsons, Jason Lukachinsky and his wife, Kara, of Mountain Top, Jared Lukachinsky and his fiancée, Maggie Smith, of Bear Creek; great-grandchildren, Jase and Ellington Lukachinsky; nieces and nephews.

Private interment services will be held in Oak Lawn Cemetery Hanover Township.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

