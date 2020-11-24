1/1
Genevieve N. Smacher
1931 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Genevieve N. Smacher, 89, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 8, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alfred and Alice Yale. A graduate of Coughlin High School, she was formerly employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a library aid and then later by Luzerne County.

Mrs. Smacher was a member of the Parsons Primitive Methodist Church and she also was an active member of the NEPA Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Smacher; grandson, Jerard Lukachinsky; son-in-law, Gerard Lukachinsky; sisters, Doris Yale, Mildred O'Boyle, Ruth Marchetti and Marion Popovitch; and brothers, Alfred and Harry Yale.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Jack Smacher; daughter, Bonnie Lukachinsky; grandsons, Jason Lukachinsky and his wife, Kara, of Mountain Top, Jared Lukachinsky and his fiancée, Maggie Smith, of Bear Creek; great-grandchildren, Jase and Ellington Lukachinsky; nieces and nephews.

Private interment services will be held in Oak Lawn Cemetery Hanover Township.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
November 24, 2020
Dear Bonnie-My very deepest sympathies to you, your dad, and entire extended family. I have such fond memories of our
Moms together on the Calvin PTA and the wonderful birthday parties that you had on Halloween! I lost my dad 21 years ago on November 21st. May your mom’s memory be eternal.
Elaine Homick Brogan
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. I will hold dear in my heart all the special memories we have all shared together.
Lisa Vojtek Malloy
November 24, 2020
Our world has lost a very special woman. Praying for the family as they go through this most difficult time.
Dick/Dot Evans & Family
Friend
November 24, 2020
Bonnie, Even though we have lost touch over the many years, I am saddened at the news of your Mother’s passing. I remember her as a very kind woman when we would all play at the Parsons playground. I lost my Mom in 2008 and I can only say our Mom’s are only a whisper away and will ever remain in our hearts and dreams.
Dorothy Zawatsky Tarasek
Friend
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of Genevieve, who was the sweetest lady I ever met, may she rest in peace and may we meet again in the heaven our Lord has prepared for us. I only knew her for a short time but it gave me such joy to be around her contagious zest for life and love of family. I'm happy we made Christmas cookies together last Christmas~I will always remember her. My prayers are going out for her husband, Jack, her daughter Bonnie and, especially her two grandsons Jason & Jared who treasured her and will miss her greatly.
Kathy Smith
Friend
November 24, 2020
Bonnie and family, my sincere condolences to you and your family, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lori Cienciva
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Theresa Hall
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sad to hear this. I was a long time coworker with Genny from Voter Services. She was a wonderful woman.
Ellen Petyo
Friend
