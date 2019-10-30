PITTSTON — Genevieve "Jane" Tomaszewski, 80, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Genevieve Flynn D'Andrea.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1957. She was a homemaker taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, especially Christmas cookies. She was a great supporter of her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She took great pride in being an organizer of her high school class get-togethers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved any type of family party, and her presence will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Tomaszewski, in 2008; and sister Judi Delaney.

Surviving are her children, Raymond and wife Rachel, of Selinsgrove, Daniel, of Pittston, Mike and his wife, Marita, of West Wyoming, Joel and his wife, Deanne, of Jenkins Township, and Dawn and her husband, Shawn Van Fossen, of Plymouth Township; grandchildren Nicole, Andrew, Janine, Michael and his wife, Maria, Mitchell, Morgan, Jacob, Elijah, Shawn and Christopher; and her dog, Abby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St.t, Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Saturday morning. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

