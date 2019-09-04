George "Junie" Audi left this temporary home peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded in love by his family. Born on April 9, 1926, and graduating from GAR in 1944, he lived a full and active life.

Junie was so very proud of his service to our country as a quartermaster on the USS Brinkley Bass in WWII, in addition to his naval service in the Korean War, honorably discharged from both wars on June 22, which had become his second birthday. He loved his country and the flag that it represents. If you happened past him while driving, you would likely hear the sounds of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." filling his car.

Junie earned a business degree and spent most of his career as an accountant for Thomas C. Thomas. He also helped run the family business, Audi's Shoe Repair, working both jobs for more than 20 years. Upon retiring, Junie went to work part time at CTec/AllTell in the mailroom, a position he kept until the age of 80.

Junie had many passions in life. First and foremost was his love and devotion to his family and friends. He genuinely cared about people and lived his life in selfless service to those around him, fulfilling the greatest of all commandments by 'loving one another as you love yourself.' He believed his purpose was to make others smile, which he did by offering candy to everyone he met. Known endearingly as The Candyman, Junie would fill his pockets before he left the house to be ready for the day. In the event he met a child or diabetic who couldn't have candy, he was ready with a fifty-cent piece instead.

Other than his passion for people, Junie enjoyed being in the sun, music, poker, bowling and golfing. Junie got his first hole in one at age 79. He was an accomplished bowler with multiple 300 games, with his last perfecto coming at the tender age of 81 … yes, he did get better with age.

Junie and his wife lived for a short time at Highland Park Senior Living facility. He was an active member of the community there and was often seen at the poker table, in senior fitness class, playing blackjack, going on excursions to the casino and enjoying the variety of musicians who came to share their music.

Junie was known for his infectious personality and his positive attitude. He never spoke ill of others or voiced his troubles or woes. When asked how he was doing, his reply was "FANTABULISTIC" and he meant it. Junie lived in the moment and enjoyed every day to the fullest. His life was filled with joy because he spent his life giving joy to others. Being in his presence can best be compared to the life giving energy of pure sunshine.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, MaryEllen (Hudanick) Audi; daughter Pamela Dommes, of Forty Fort; son George Audi, and his daughter-in-law Denise Audi, of Sinking Spring; and daughter Tammy Audi, of Mountain Top; in addition to his five grandchildren, Gabriella, Dylan, Giana, Jake and Nick.

Friends and family can call from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Junie's honor can be made to The , supporting our active duty service members as well as our injured veterans.