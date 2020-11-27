1/1
George Barski Sr.
SWEET VALLEY — At the Geisinger Residential Hospice Center, George Barski Sr., age 86, of Sweet Valley, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born in Mocanaqua on Dec. 22, 1933, and was the last of 10 predeceased siblings of the late Adam and Zofia Barski.

George graduated from Shickshinny High School in 1952. He was employed by Commonwealth Telephone Company for 35 years as an auto technician and worked many years prior within the car service industry. He was a veteran of the United States Army Company D 109th Infantry Division. He loved sports, working outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and loved his family.

In addition, to his parents and all other siblings, he was preceded in death by his son of 59 years, Robert Barski. George is survived by wife, Betty Barski, of 66 years, sons, Randy Barski and wife, Lori and Stephen Barski and wife, Derna, six grandchildren (Jordan, Jenna, Crystal, Desiree, Ryan and Joshua) and two great-grandchildren (Keegan and Adelaide).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Maple Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Neil Martin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Bible Chapel, 362 Hunlock Harveyville Rd., Hunlock Creek, 18621.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
