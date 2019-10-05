HANOVER GREEN — George "Skinny" Bienias, of Hanover Green, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Feb. 11, 1927, in Hanover Green, he was a son of the late Thomas and Julia Bienias.

George was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and was employed at Biscontini Warehouse, Wilkes-Barre, for many years.

He was an Army veteran of World War II, stationed in Germany.

He served as a Hanover Township commissioner and volunteered at the Hanover Green Fire Department.

He was a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood.

A staple of the community, Skinny could always be seen at Herold's Farm, where he lived out his life's passion. When he wasn't there, he was being "The Boss," holding backyard parties and serving his famous clam chowder.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine, on April 6, 2019; daughter Marlene Ing, in 2003; son-in-law John Rogers; and brothers and sisters, Genevieve Berhman, Stanley Bienias, "Lefty" Joseph Bienias, "Shine" John Bienias, "Clutch" Carl Bienias and Sophie Marchesani.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Rogers, of Hanover Green, and Janet Bienias and her fiancé, Frank Pugliese, of West Wyoming; granddaughters Caitlin Foley and Paige Rogers; great-granddaughter Grace Maciejczak; sister Rita Belka, of Toms River, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Skinny's memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday from the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, 630 Main Rd., Hanover Township, PA 18706.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.