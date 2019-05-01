KINGSTON — George Calimeres, 91, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center, Kingston.

Born in Levidi, Greece, on Nov. 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Harry and Christina Calimeres.

Upon coming to the United States in 1950, his first job was in the Embassy on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. He then transitioned into co-owner of Handley's Diner, Wilkes-Barre, and co-owner of Curry Donuts, Wilkes-Barre and Dallas.

George was a faithful member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he had served on church council for more than 50 years, holding various offices including president and treasurer. He was one of the original organizers of the popular Greek Food Festival at the church.

He was a member and former president of the local chapter of AHEPA, where he was a member for more than 55 years.

He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and the Irem Temple AAONMS.

George was a devoted to his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and going for walks.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Marina Ziss, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage with last June; his daughters, Christine Stelmack and her husband, Edward, and Ann Rittenhouse and her husband, Lester; grandchildren, Marina Stelmack, Athena Rittenhouse and George Rittenhouse; great-grandson, Roman Lunski; and sisters, Ioannia Valianatos and Harriet Koukoltsios.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. A Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday from the funeral home.

The funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Gabriel Nicholas officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.