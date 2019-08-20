WYOMING — George D. Gerboc, 87, formerly of Wyoming, died Sunday evening, Aug. 18, 2019, at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, Maryland, after a short stay.

George was born in the Pittston Junction on July 22, 1932, to the late George and Katarina (Mackanic) Gerboc. He was a graduate of the Pittston High School, Class of 1949. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked at Rex Shoe Factory, Exeter, later working several years for and retiring from Techniglass Inc., Pittston.

He was married to the late Rebecca Warner Gerboc, of Wyoming, who preceded him in death on Aug. 23, 2005, after 43 years of marriage. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael Gerboc, Mary Russick, Helen Schnitzel, Ann Rachwalski, Agnes Havrilla, John Gerboc, Elizabeth Rakowski and Joseph Gerboc.

George and Rebecca were lifelong residents of Wyoming. In the last few years, he lived with his children, spending the majority of time in Virginia and Southern Pennsylvania.

Surviving are his three children, Laura Balint and her husband, Jimmy, of Avondale, David Gerboc and his wife, Tracey, of Chesterfield, Virginia, and Jason Gerboc and his wife, Mary Ann, of Lake Mary, Florida; grandchildren Courtney and Nicole Gerboc, Mitchell Balint, and Lia, Colton and Natalee Gerboc; and sisters Juliana Kopec, of Bradenton, Florida, and Margaret Kalina, of Pittston.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Father Peter Tomczak, of St. Monica's Parish of West Wyoming, officiating.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.