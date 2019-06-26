WILKES-BARRE — George David Simko, of Wilkes-Barre, went into the hands of the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Born Jan. 22, 1957, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Kupcek) Simko.

George was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston. He loved life and working as a heavy equipment operator. He also had a joint venture with his wife, Diane; together they built Diane's Deli into a local staple over the course of 15 years. He was an avid water skier and enjoyed sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football. George also enjoyed gardening and spending time at the ocean.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 38 years and best friend of 40 years, Diane (Ristagno) Simko, of Wilkes-Barre; brothers Steve, Tommy and Joey Simko; sister Theresa Bishop; father- and mother-in-law, Samuel and Florence Ristagno; sisters-in-law Lisa and husband Alan Rosenbaum and Renee D'Aiello; nieces Kyia Grace Rosenbaum and Jessica D'Aiello; nephew Michael D'Aiello Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by brothers Danny and Jimmy Simko; sister Geraldine Talley; and brother-in-law Dr. Daniel Bishop.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Calling hours will be private and held at the family's convenience. The family will hold a celebration of George's life for friends and relatives in the near future.

For further information or to express your condolences to George's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.