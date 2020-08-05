SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — George Elwood Gross died on Thursday, July 30, at home in Sun City Center, Fla., where he had resided since 2001.

Born in 1937, he was originally from Wyoming, Luzerne County, and later resided in Harding. He was the son of Stella and Donald C. Gross Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy for four years as an aircraft handler, finishing his tour of duty on the USS Intrepid, which is now a sea, air and space museum in New York City.

He was involved in the family business, AFM Company, a machine shop. In later years, he and his brother, Donald, formed AFM Equipment Company, a lawn and garden retail store in Plains.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald C. Gross Jr., in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann (Peal) Gross; son, George E. Gross Jr. and wife, Denise, of Forkston Township; daughter, Carole (Gross) Pearce and husband, David, of Valrico, Fla.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Dorothy Clarke, of State College, Janet Harris, of Wyoming, numerous nieces and nephews.

George enjoyed fishing and hunting in his earlier years. However, his passion was flying his Piper Cherokee.

A military ceremony will be held at a later date in Florida at Bushnell National Cemetery.