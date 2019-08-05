PITTSTON — George F. Lewert, 76, of Pittston, passed away on Monday Aug. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born in Scranton on July 24, 1943, and was the son of Elizabeth Bieber Lewert and the late Frederick Lewert.

George was a member of Our Lady Of The Eucharist Parish Church, Pittston, and a graduate of West Scranton High School. George retired from Ameostat Inc. where he was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He served in the US Army Reserve during the Vietnam War and was a 35-year member of American Legion Post 585, Duryea, where he enjoyed spending Saturday nights with his many Legion friends. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid walker who spent much time strolling around Lake Scranton. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita Ann (Fritz) Lewert, and his children: Tammy Hudacek and her husband Michael, of Forty Fort, Sharon Pendolphi, of Dallas, and Brian Lewert, of Dunedin, Fla. Also surviving is his beloved granddaughter Madyson Pendolphi, of Dallas, his brother, Frederick Lewert and his wife, Docie, of Pine Grove, and his grand dog, Remy.

George's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Residential Hospice for their kindness, support and compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of The Eucharist Parish Church, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Private Interment services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. John The Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.

