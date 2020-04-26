PLAINS TWP. — George G. Phillips, 91, of Plains Township, passed away at Geisinger Wyoming Valley on April 23, 2020, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. He was a resident of Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre for almost six years. George is formerly from Swoyersville, family of five sisters, Anne, Mary, Sue, Helen and Theresa who was his twin sister and passed away in 2012. He also had three brothers, Andy, Michael and John, all deceased. He attended St. John's School in Luzerne.

Started working in New Jersey for Natvar Plastics, next worked for Craft Associates making contemporary furniture for 20 years. Also worked for Pocono Downs Racetrack for 42 years and Wyoming Seminary for 10 years. He enjoyed playing softball and his favorite sport was bowling. He self taught himself to play the harmonica at the age of 8. He played for all family birthdays and special occasions. He carried it in his pocket wherever he went and would play any song you asked him.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary.

Surviving are his children Barbara Hoover, husband Francis Hoover, of Trucksville, son Bruce Phillips and wife Judy Phillips, of Plains Township, sister-in-law Flory Albert and husband James Albert, of Wilkes-Barre.

George and Mary were blessed with six grandchildren, Francis Jr., Adam, Michael, Kristen, Hiliary and Matthew. Also six great-grandchildren, Gianna, Joshua, Jacob, David, Brayden and Sophie; Several nice and nephews, James Jr., Jane, DeDe, Carol, Ann, Charles, Diane and Connie.

Barbara and Bruce would like to thank the family for all the love and support he received.

They also would like to thank Riverstreet Manor for the care and support of staff. And last but not least the team of doctors, nurses and specialists at Geisinger Wyoming Valley that took care of him during his final days. George will be laid to rest next to his wife Mary in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale, in a private funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.