WYOMING — George Garnett, 86, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of Wesley Village.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Marcy) Garnett. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Rex Shoe Co., formerly of Exeter, for 40 years and on weekends for 20 years he worked as a police officer for the Wyoming Police Department. After retirement he worked at the Bon-Ton of Wyoming Valley Mall.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Angeline Neare Garnett, sister Betty Pace and brother Jack Garnett.

Surviving are sons; Michael Garnett and his wife Valerie, of Edwardsville; George Garnett III, of Virginia Beach, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with Carol Folk officiating.

Interment will be in the Wyoming Cemetery.

Friends may call 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.