KINGSTON — George Gresh, 91, a resident of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1947. George was an outstanding athlete, being selected the Player of the Year from the Wyoming Valley Football Conference in 1946. In 1948, he was signed to a contract by the Chicago White Sox to play for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Cherokees of the Class D Appalachian League. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1950 to 1954. While in the service, he continued his baseball career where he played for the Landsthul AFB (Germany) Raiders, who reached the Air Force World-Wide Series that was held in Florida. He was the son of the late John and Mary Bacheson Gresh. George was also preceded in death by brothers, John and Albert, and sister, Emily. He is survived by brother, Paul (Patricia), and the following nephews, John, Robert, Daniel, Paul, Mark and Michael. George was devoted member of St. Mary Pokrova Byzantine Catholic Church in Kingston, where the Rev. Michael Prodanets is the pastor. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses from Commonwealth Health in Shavertown and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their professional and compassionate care during George's illness. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family, with arrangements entrusted to the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263-265 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



