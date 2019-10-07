DURYEA — George Hotchkiss, 79, of Duryea, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 6, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 10,1940, he was the son of the late Florence and Vincent Hotchkiss.

George graduated from Bartram High School in Philadelphia. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for two years. He was employed as an account manager for G.E. and Siemens Medical Systems.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles.

Surviving is his wife, Michele Baccanari Hotchkiss, son, Patrick Hotchkiss, son Brian Hotchkiss and wife Ann, daughter, Laura Hotchkiss, grandchildren, Alex Hotchkiss, Kaylar Hotchkiss and Brianna Jordan, brothers, Steven Hotchkiss, Robert Hotchkiss. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Patricia Morella.

George's family gives special thanks to Dr. Guy Fasciana, Dawn Dodge, caregiver, and Compassionate Care Hospice unit for their devotion and care to George and the family.

A private luncheon will be held at the family's request.

In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of North Western PA, 366 N. Main St., First Floor, Taylor, PA 18517.

Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.