WHITE HAVEN — George I. Wood, Jr. 90, a resident of White Haven, died Aug. 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Chasar Wood. Private funeral service will be held on Saturday in White Haven United Methodist Church, 900 Buffalo St., White Haven. Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., White Haven.



