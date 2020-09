PLYMOUTH — George J. "Chervy" Chervenitski, 95, of Plymouth, died Sept. 19, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.