HAZLETON — To say he was loved by so many is an understatement.

George J. Hayden, 82, of Hazleton, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late George Casper and Elizabeth (Legrande) Hayden. George was a gentle man who had the biggest heart. He did not have to use many words for his presence to be heard. He was the kindest, most compassionate man and was glad to help anyone he could. The moment he met his wife and best friend, Florence, he knew she was the love of his life and they treasured 59 years together this past June. The time spent with Florence and his family meant more to him than anything.

As a life resident of Hazleton, George J. Hayden graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1960 with a degree in electrical technology. He served with the United States Coast Guard and the United States Navy Reserves. His early employment was with Atlas Chemical Industries and later, as a plant engineer for Barrett Haentjens & Co.

In 1975, while still working for Barrett Haentjens, George began his electrical business in his home with a small crew of electricians. His love of his family, employees and community inspired him to expand his business into the large electrical company that it has become today.

In the early 1980s, George visited a Wendy's restaurant and enjoyed a Frosty with his family. It was this single Frosty that inspired him to build the first Wendy's in the Hazleton area in 1987.

His favorite thing to do was to visit his several Wendy's restaurants and talk with the employees that worked there.

As with both his businesses, when George walked in, everyone smiled. His passion for people was the reason that his employees loved to work with him and his family in all his endeavors. He always thanked them for their hard work and commitment. He was a father figure to so many.

As a true believer in the possibilities that the Hazleton community had, George served one term as a city councilman from 1981 to 1985 and has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Hazleton. George was very proud of assisting in the restoration of the Markle Building with the development of the Citiscape property.

George's pride and joy were his five children; 18 grandchildren; and his first great-grandchild born this year. Spending time with family was a top priority for him. He loved to take his family on vacations every summer, whether it was a camping trip, beach vacations at the Jersey shore or road tripping across the United States. He was a man of deep faith who passed his beliefs on to his children and grandchildren. Every vacation began with the family praying the Rosary together.

He was a volunteer and board member for numerous organizations, such as the Diamond Fire Company (past president) and as an executive board director for Hazleton St. Joseph Hospital, CAN DO, ARCH, Rotary, Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Security Savings, First Federal Bank, KNBT, Penn State Hazleton and Luzerne County Community College. He was a supporter of many non-profit community organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Helping Hands, Catholic Social Services, Postal Food Drive, Holy Trinity German Catholic Church and Most Precious Blood Church.

Surviving are his wife, Florence (Bognet); sons George Hayden and wife Karen (Kozden), of Mountain Top, and James Hayden and wife Mary (Carrigan), of Lutherville, Md.; daughters Marybeth Hayden, of Hazle Township, Theresa and husband Thomas (Seigendall), of Hazleton, and Alicia and Joseph (Gomba), of Mountain Top; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rocco and Virginia Bognet, Mary Ann Katrishen, Attorney Frank and Lea Bognet, Kurt Frankenfield, James and Patrice Bognet, Michael and Colleen Bognet and Dr. Joseph and Debra Bognet; grandchildren Jillian, Matthew, Kyra and Lauren Hayden, Jakob, Isabella, Maxwell and Hayden Schwabe, Katie and husband Joe (Jablonski), Robert Seigendall and fiancée Cecilia Morse, Elizabeth and Warren Seigendall, Marie, Jimmy and Grace Hayden, Raymond and Georgie Sabatini and Joseph Gomba; and great-grandchild JT Jablonski. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen Marie (Joe) Kutchi and Clotilde (Frank) Minneci, Caroline (Joseph) Zenon, Robert J. Katrishen and Catherine Carty Frankenfield; and father- and mother-in-law James and Theresa Bognet.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Most Precious Blood Church, Fourth and Seybert streets, Hazleton. Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Officers and members of the Diamond Fire Company will gather and conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Catholic Social Services, 214 W. Walnut St., Hazleton, PA 18201, or the would be appreciated.