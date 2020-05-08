George J. "Tiny" Hendersched
WHITE HAVEN — George J. "Tiny" Hendersched, 83, of White Haven, passed away Wednesday morning at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Oscar George and Mary (Urglavitch) Hendersched. Prior to retiring, George had been a heavy equipment operator for PP&L, Inc. George and his wife, Dolores, celebrated 62-years of marriage this past February. They loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Florida. Both were exceptional trap shooters, and were the last husband and wife team to become Pennsylvania State Champions. George also liked to hunt and was an experienced gun collector. Among all these activities, his favorite pastime was spent with his family and grandchildren. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Gene Hendersched. Surviving are his wife, the former, Dolores Ravina, at home, a son, David G. Hendersched and wife, Karen T., of Forty Fort, a sister, Ruth Ann Petrick, grandsons, John D. Hendersched, and Peter D. Hendersched, and several nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, services and burial will be held at the discretion of the family. McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

