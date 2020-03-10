PITTSTON — George J. Rucco Sr., 90, of Pittston, entered into Eternity on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was residing at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains.

George was born in Hughestown, a son of the late Anthony and Maria Antonetta Rucco. A 1948 graduate of Hughestown High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation, serving in Post-War/Occupied Okinawa, Japan. After release from the Army, George worked as a machinist in Ohio and New Jersey before relocating to Northeastern Pennsylvania and started a position with Chrysler and later General Dynamics. George was a proud member of the Union Auto Workers (UAW), and served as union representative/committeeman, before retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

George was a man of quiet humility, always putting others first. He also possessed a profound inner strength and dignity and a deep, non-judgmental faith. He loved with his whole heart and was deeply loved and inspired by so many whose lives he touched. He truly made this world a better place.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains; the ER and 4th Floor staff of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for their care and compassion.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, the former Marilyn Gregalis; daughter, Mary; son, George Jr. and his wife, Jean Marie; granddaughters, Julia and Olivia (who were the apples of his eye); sister, Helen Lehman; several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by brothers, James, Joseph and Dominick and sisters, Grace, Christine, Rose and Anna.

Private services will be held at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510 or the donor's favorite charity.

