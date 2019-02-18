TRUCKSVILLE — Technical Sergeant George J. Smith Jr., U.S. Air Force, Retired, 86, a former resident of Trucksville and a seven-year resident of the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, passed into eternal life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

His beloved wife was the late Doris R. (McLaughlin) Smith, who passed away on April 8, 2008. George and Doris were blessed to share 55 wonderful years of marriage.

Born on June 17, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, George was one of three sons born to the late George J. Smith Sr. and Mary (Lukesh) Smith.

Raised in Swoyersville, George was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1950.

A proud United States Air Force veteran, George honorably served his country for more than 20 years. He most notably served during the Vietnam War, and was recipient of countless awards and decorations, merits of honor and accolades. Upon his retirement on Dec. 31, 1970, George had attained the rank of Technical Sergeant of the United States Air Force.

Following his military career, George went on to work for 15 years as a Corrections Officer at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, retiring in 1987. George was instrumental in forming the union at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, and after the establishment of their union, many of the other state prisons throughout Pennsylvania used his union model to form their unions.

George was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. Additionally, he was a life member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville, serving as the Post's Commander for three terms and also serving on its Board of Directors for many years. He was also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 283, Kingston.

Throughout his life, George had a passion for landscaping and gardening, and it was known that if George planted it, it would grow! He also had a passion for doing oil paintings; had a keen interest in history and watching war documentaries; enjoyed solving sudoku and crossword puzzles; and loved taking trips to Atlantic City with his beloved wife, Doris.

In addition to his parents, George and Mary Smith, and his wife, Doris, George was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Janice Smith Burke, who passed away on Jan. 15, 2012; and his dog, Muffin, who was his faithful companion for nearly 17 years.

George is survived by his loving children, Kathy Papciak and her husband, Michael, of Archbald; Daniel G. Smith and his wife, Alice, of Harding; and Donald C. Smith, of Pringle; his five grandchildren, Lori Papciak and her fiancé, Erick Siegfried; Mike Papciak and his wife, Kelli; Josh Morgan and his companion, Tracey O'Hara; Kelly Burke; and Ryan Burke; his six great-grandchildren, Aiden and Bradley Siegfried; Michael and Sarah Papciak; and Joshua and Kaitlyn Morgan; his brothers, Daniel Smith and Richard Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in the Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, where Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force.

Family and friends are invited to George's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

The State Corrections Officers from the State Correctional Institution at Dallas will post an honor guard during the viewing and will render honors at the cemetery.

For additional information or to send George's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.