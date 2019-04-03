EXETER — George J. Wolak, 63, of Exeter, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Margaret Knecht Wolak, of Dupont, and the late George Anthony Wolak. He was a graduate of Old Forge High School, Class of 1974, and attended LCCC. He also served in the U.S. Army.

For many years, George worked for K.C.I. and serviced medical equipment. He then also worked for Rymer, Pep Boys and AC Delco. He was a member of the Polish Club of Dupont and was very involved in the Wyoming Area Wrestling program with his children.

Preceding him in death was a son, Patrick W. Wolak, and daughters Beatrice Wolak and Mary Beth Cruiser.

Surviving is his wife of 20 years, the former Lisa Rosa; children Michael Wolak and his fiancée, Kristen Patterson, of Avoca, Sean Davis and his wife, Stacey, of Plymouth, George Wolak and his wife, Laura, of Pittston, and Jason Wolak, of Pittston; numerous grandchildren; brother Robert Wolak and his wife, Diana, of Miami, Florida; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of George's life will be noon Saturday, April 6, in First Baptist Church of Pittston, Water Street, with the Rev. James H. Breese officiating.

Interment is at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.