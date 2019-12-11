SWOYERSVILLE — George Joseph Melski, 57, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home, with his wife by his side, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, George was the son of Helen (Melski) Gorton and the late Ronald Gorton.

George was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School where he was a member of its wrestling team. He also attended West Side Vo-Tech and King's College.

Prior to his illness, George was employed for 26 years by Penske Truck Leasing.

In addition to his mother, George is survived by his loving wife, best friend, and caregiver, the former Pamela Ann Psolka; his daughter, Amanda and her fiancé, Paul Strausser; his sister, Robin Gorton; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Galasso, Lois Carver RN, and Dr. William Heim and the staff of Hematology and Oncology Associates of NEPA for their care and compassion they bestowed upon George during his illness.

As per George's request, funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of his family from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

To send the Melski family an online message of condolence you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.