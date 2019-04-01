PLYMOUTH — George Leo "Buzz" Strumski Jr., 86, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

In addition to his parents, George L. Strumski Sr. and Theodora (Dorothy) Blaskiewicz Strumski, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Irene A. Dropchinski Strumski, who passed away in 2009, and an infant sister, Mary.

Surviving are his loving daughter, Michelle Bednar, Luzerne County Controller, of Wapwallopen; grandson, Kyler Bednar; sister, Eleanor Banta, of Glastonbury, Conn.; brother, Stephen Strumski, of Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Township.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at .

