George M. Kanellis
1949 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — George M. Kanellis, 71, of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 21, 1949, son of the late Michael and Herakleia Katsoulis Kanellis. George served in the United States Navy from Sept. 1968 to Sept. 1972. He owned and operated the Oxford Pub in Edwardsville.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Michael George Kanellis, and daughter, Selena Ann Kanellis.

George is survived by his wife, Martha (Ellsworth) Kanellis; daughter, Melissa Ann (Kanellis) Zeske and husband, Stevin; daughter-in-law, Valerie Roache; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore Kanellis; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville, with the Rev. Gabriel Nicholas of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Denison Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
