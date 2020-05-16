KINGSTON — George P. Papadoplos, 96, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 12, 1923, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Sophia (Carelas) Papadoplos. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School (1941) and Bucknell Junior College (1944). Served in the Pennsylvania State National Guard in 1942 and part of 1943. Entered the U.S. Army in 1943, and served in the 116th Combat Engineers, 41st Infantry Division until 1946, when he was discharged, having attained the rank of Sergeant Major. On his return, he entered Rider College (now a university) to obtain his B.S. Degree in 1949. He then worked at the former Embassy Restaurant, owned by Carelas, Meligonis, Inc., as an assistant manager, and after a year returned to the family business (Liberty Cleaners) when his father became ill to eventually become a partner with his brother, Theodore, when their father retired and they took over the business. Married Helen Makrides of Astoria, Queens, N.Y., in 1950. They had two sons, Peter and Anastasius (Stacey). After many years he retired in 1989, and turned over his share of the business to his son, Anastasius (Stacey). George was also a lifetime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre. During his lifetime, he kept busy having served a term as President of the Potomac Chapter, 41st Infantry Division Association (covering five states), one of several other chapters which cover the rest of the United States. Over 50-year member and Past Master of Landmark Lodge No. 442, F & A.M., Wilkes-Barre; also member of Keystone Consistory, Scranton; also 50-year life of Irem Shriners, Dallas. Also a member of the Sons of Pericles (AHEPA), for over 50 years a member of Black Diamond Chapter No.55 Order of AHEPA (American Hellenic Education Progressive Association) served in all the chairs, also served on District Board of Directors of the Power District Lodge No. 4 of the Order of AHEPA. Also served on the National Board of Auditors of the Order of AHEPA at HQs in Washington, D.C. He was a member of The American Legion Post No. 132, Wilkes-Barre; also a life member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 283, Kingston, PA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Helen Makrides Papadoplos, who passed away Nov. 30, 2010, who gave him 60 years of a beautiful and loving married life. Surviving are his son, Peter G. and his wife, Judith, of Mechanicsburg; son, Anastasius (Stacey) and his wife, Judith, of Hanover Township; five grandchildren, Anastasia Conrad and husband, Daniel, Stephanie Ewald and husband, Edward, Jason Papadoplos and wife, Ashlee, Christopher Papadoplos and wife, Randi and Nicholas Papadoplos and wife, Candice; six great-grandchildren, Grayson, Hadley, Leighton, Xander, Aven and Aurora; sister, Catherine Phass, of Alexandria, Va.; sister-in-law, Froso Papadoplos, of Larksville, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 East Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, 18701. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially nurse Tom and the caregivers, Jenelle, Carol, Cathy, Pat, Amy and Kayla for the wonderful care they provided for George. Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.