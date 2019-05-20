George R. Kreuzer, 87, passed into heaven on Sunday, May 19, 2019. George was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy, brother of Francis, Barbara, Elizabeth, Dorothy, August, Josephine and beloved husband of Dolores (Dody), who all preceded him in death.

George is survived by his son, George (Buffy) Kreuzer; daughters, Mary Ann (Stanley) Keefe, Mary Joan (Albert) Williams; and sister, Mary Anne (Frank) Quinn, of Monticello, Ill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam, Benjamin and Nicholas Kreuzer; Rachel (Charles) Smith, Marielle Keefe and Abigail Keefe and R J and Sabrina Williams, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

George was raised on a farm and lived most of his life in the house that his father built in Mountain Top. In his junior year at Fairview High School, his basketball team went to the state championships. He served briefly in the United States Air Force, then began his career as a heavy machinery operator for Local Union 542, until retirement. Always a farmer at heart, he cared for his lawn; flowers and farmhouse with the greatest of love. He also cared for his dearest wife until an accident in 2017, which was the beginning of his many health issues.

His family wishes to thank Dr. Kenneth Tomczyk, Dr. Irene Lucas, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and ever most gratefully to the nurses, aides and administration of the Mountain Top Senior Care. No better care could be given, with exceptional kindness and attention.

Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, of which his mother was a founder.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums with Military Honors.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, take a flower to someone in a nursing home from George.

