NANTICOKE — George S. Paveletz, 89, Nanticoke, passed on to his new life on Sept. 25, 2019, in Pittston.

He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed. He is the son of the late Martin Paveletz and Stella Volowich of Nanticoke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, in 1995; brothers Edward and Daniel Paveletz; and sisters Henrietta Chervy, Lillian Belles and Irene Paveletz.

Surviving are his daughter, Teresa D'Angelo and her husband, Mike D'Angelo, of Mount Tabor, N.J.; grandson Michael Dupré, N.J.; brother Eugene Paveletz, of Nanticoke; and sister Patricia Kistler Shiposki, New Ringgold.

He is known to all who knew and met him as a man who was joyful and kind, always going above and beyond in his work and in caring for his family and friends. "No" was not an answer for this man – he was unstoppable in his determination. One of his favorite things to do was watch sports on TV with his brother and best buddy, Gene, rooting for the Atlanta Braves and Kentucky Wildcats.

He started working from age 13 delivering milk and through high school at Cimmets Sporting. He graduated Nanticoke High School in 1948 and enlisted in the newly formed U.S. Air Force. He was a Warrant Officer and Pilot whose squadron was one of the first in the Korean War in 1950, stationed in Suwon, Korea, and the Aleutian Islands. This began his love of flying and he was an FAA-licensed private pilot throughout his lifetime. As a Korean War veteran, George was also a member of the American Legion for over 40 years.

Returning home after military service, George married Dolores Mary Lasecki in 1954, starting a family with daughter Teresa in 1962 and settling in Nanticoke.

Certified in servicing television electronics, George soon transitioned and found his love of commercial construction engineering that launched a 64-year career. Starting with Hedden & Company, Dallas, he accumulated many Wilkes-Barre and Kingston area buildings to his credit, including the King's College gym and multiple dormitories, Sherman Hills Apartments and various high-rise buildings. As vice president of Kabeschat Construction Company, he managed construction of the Forum Complex in downtown Scranton. The company later joined National Development Corporation, a top 100 Contractor/Developer in the U.S., where he became district manager in charge of construction in six states, based out of Lexington, Ky.

He returned to Nanticoke and continued his career as Complex Building manager for all Mellon Banks. George became building inspector for Hanover Township and was code enforcement officer in Nanticoke in the late 1990s. His "retirement job" was with Honesdale Bank, Wilkes-Barre, as construction inspector for 24 years and parkade manager up until 2018.

George loved his family and wonderful friends and neighbors, serving as head usher in Holy Trinity, St. Francis and St. Faustina for over 40 years.

Friends and family are invited to visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Grontkowski Funeral Home, 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in St. Faustina Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.