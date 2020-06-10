George Stash was born Aug. 17, 1962, he was called home on June 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stash; mother, Barbara Kostick; brothers, Joseph and Michael Stash.

Surviving are his son, Christopher Stash; sister, Anna Simmons, Mary Peinta; brothers, Anthony Stash, William Stash; and sister, Katie Moran and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Twisted Eagle Motorcycle Club. He was a free spirit, love to ride his motorcycle, loved to fish and was a hard worker. He loved life.

The family would like to thank everyone that donated to help lay George to rest.

There will be celebration of his life held at Screwy Moose in Larksville for family and friends, and members of the Twisted Eagles.

It will be announced on Facebook when details are available.