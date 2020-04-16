PITTSTON — George Thomas, of Pittston, passed away in Regional Hospital, Scranton, on April 7, 2020.

He was born in Larksville on May 22, 1939, to George and Helen Rogers Thomas. He lived in the North End of Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Coughlin High School. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, where he served on the Coast Guard Cutter Half Moon as a Yeoman. Following discharge, George was a supervisor at Manufacturers Hanover Trust, Manhattan, N.Y.

George worked at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office as a mail carrier, and before retirement, he worked in maintenance at the post office. Following retirement, he drove school bus. He purchased a radio for the bus so the students could listen to music on the ride home (as long as they were quiet).

He was a member of Pittston United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 61 in Wilkes-Barre.

George was an avid race walker, won many medals and was a member of Odyssey Fitness Center.

He was married to Charlotte Williams Thomas and had two children, David William Thomas (deceased) and Bonnie Thomas. Grandchildren David William Thomas Jr. (deceased), Sam Sharksnas and a great-granddaughter Cassidy Thomas (deceased).

George was fun loving, loved his dog, Peewee, who preceded him in death. He was an avid fisherman, loved the Eagles football team, playing pitch, telling jokes and going to flea markets. Never saw one he didn't like and always bought something, even if it was only a mug.

George resided at Oakwood Terrace, a memory facility, before his death.

At this difficult time, with pandemic precautions, the funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, or Pittston United Methodist Church c/o Cathy Grillini, 168 Gaffney Drive, Jenkins Twp, 18640-2680