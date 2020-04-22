PITTSTON — George Thomas, age 80, of Pittston, passed away from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Commonwealth Regional Hospital, Scranton.

Born May 22, 1939, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late George Thomas Sr., and Helen Castor. George graduated from Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre in 1958. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1959 to 1963, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years, much of that time as a mail carrier in Ashley and Upper Askam.

He always made the world a little brighter with his jokes, open friendly manner, love of fishing, and adoration of his granddaughters, Samantha Sharksnas and Cassidy Thomas. In his earlier days, he competed in race walking competitions and won medals for placing in the top three in his age category. He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Thomas Sr., grandson, David Thomas Jr., his great-granddaughter, Cassidy Thomas, his father and mother, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Surviving are his loving daughter, Bonnie Thomas, granddaughter, Samantha Sharksnas and ex-wife, Charlotte Thomas.

Services are held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either or Luzerne County SPCA.