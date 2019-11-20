SHAVERTOWN — George A. Tucker, 77, Shavertown, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late John O. and Faustyne Myles Tucker and was a graduate of Central High School, Louisville.

George was a corrections officer with the Pennsylvania Department of Correction retiring from Chase in Dallas. He had earlier worked with GAFC Wagman Construction and was instrumental in the construction of bridges on the Cross Valley Expressway in Wyoming Valley. George was a member of Masonic Lodge 664, F&AM, Moosic, Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, Dallas. He was very active with the American Legion, holding offices including adjutant, secretary, and president of the home association. George was also very active with the Trucksville Volunteer Fire Department. Some of his favorite hobbies were bowling, going to the casino, traveling and card playing.

He was preceded in death by brothers John O. Tucker Jr., Robert A. Tucker and Michael Tucker; sisters Gloria Jean Tucker and Rebecca Shashu Tucker.

Surviving are Sandy Dzury, his companion and partner in crime for the past 35 years; daughters Felicia Williams and her husband Willie, Shavertown, Shannon Dawson and her husband Paul, Belleville, Illinois; sons Anthony Tucker and his wife Daenel, Scott Dzury, Shavertown; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Brenda Rucker, Johnette "Bonnie" Barber and brother, Arvine Tucker. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral with military honors will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from the Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. as well as 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to Daddow Isaacs American Legion Post 672, c/o 2974 Memorial Highway, Dallas, or SPCA c/o 523 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Trucksville Volunteer Fire Department, c/o 11 Carverton Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.

George's family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Saidman and the staff at Medical Oncology, Kingston, for the wonderful care given to him.