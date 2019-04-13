WILKES-BARRE — George Volansky, 92, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late George L. Volansky and Frances Zawaski Volansky. Preceding him in death was his beloved wife of 67 years, Florence. George was the loving father of Frances, Susan and her late husband, James, Jean and her husband, Frank, Mary Ellen and her husband, Lowell, and Elizabeth Ann; and doting grandfather of Julia and Kate.

He is survived by sister-in-law Dorothy and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by sister Kathryn and her husband, William Gustin; sister Louise and her husband, John Kulp; and nephew George Kulp.

George resided with his family in Haskell, N.J., for 47 years before moving in 2006 to Fort Mill, S.C., with his late wife, Florence. Before retiring, George worked as an electrical lineman and was a 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 102.

