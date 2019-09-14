WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Georgette Ann Scutch, 82, formerly of Larksville, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge, Va.

Georgette was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Larksville, the daughter of George and Anna (Medar) Ontko. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 60 years, Frank; son Frank (Stacy) Scutch III; and granddaughters Abby and Kristen Scutch, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She was a 1954 graduate of Larksville High School and a 1957 graduate of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, she served as a pediatric nurse at the General Hospital and the Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Kingston. In 1963, she accompanied her husband to several sites in Virginia, eventually settling in Woodbridge in 1965. She later resumed her pediatric nursing career at Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, Va., and loved the children she cared for.

Georgette was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge, Va. She and her husband retired in mid-1995 and have enjoyed some traveling, but were also extremely content homebodies. She loved baking and cooking in the European style of her parents and in-laws and doted on her family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Pringle Hill Cemetery, Pringle, where Georgette will be interred.

Contributions in honor of Georgette may be made in her name to .