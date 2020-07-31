1/1
Georgette Orlando
WYOMING — Georgette Orlando, 73, of Wyoming, entered into eternal life on July 31, 2020, at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late George and Arlene Garretson Joyce.

Georgette was a graduate of Pittston schools and a graduate of Lackawanna Junior College.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, John Orlando, and children: Dawn, of Sugar Notch, Mark, of Scranton, Gary (Jean), of South Carolina, and Angela (John) Orlando, of Peckville, brothers, George (Dorothy), David (Beth) and a sister, Sue (Joseph) Lewis, of Wilkes-Barre, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

The Monsignor John Sempa, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, will start services at 6:45 p.m.

In an effort to cooperate with public gatherings and to best serve our community and maintain public safety, we are continuing to implement changes to the services we will be offering families at this time.

CDC guidelines, which include the recommendations of wearing facial coverings and following social distance practices. We also ask that visitors refrain from excessive physical contact and hand sanitizers are provided throughout the funeral home.

We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through this current public crisis.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
