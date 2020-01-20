Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Gerald Anthony Vissotski, passed away from this earth into his heavenly domain on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Stanley and Lena (Gambini) Vissotski.

Gerald was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Township, until its closure and merger with Ss.Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township. He was a successful business owner of Gerald's Hair Fashion, Wyoming, for over 50 years.

Gerald was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. He played an intricate part in all their lives and shared his wisdom, love, and humor with each and every one of them. His greatest accomplishment was his family and he never missed an opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them. He loved spending time with his family and going out to dinner and having "patio talk" during the summer months around the pool. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren for ice cream and spending time with his beloved dog, Fred. He was so loved by each and every one of us and had many great friends with wonderful stories to share.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Gregory, niece Lynn Gregory, and mother-in-law Rachel George.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Victoria George Vissotski, sons Mark Vissotski and his wife Lynn, Anthony Vissotski and his wife Amy, daughters Lara Marks and her husband Robert, and Carla Boudreau and her husband Raymond; 10 grandchildren; brother Ralph Vissotski; and niece Lisa Mikkelson.

Gerald's family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Gibbons, Geisinger Medical Center, sixth floor nurses, and Residential Hospice for the excellent care given to Gerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Family and friends may call Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102, or by visiting www.kidney.org, or to Residential Hospice, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18764 in Gerald's memory.

For additional information or to leave Gerald's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.