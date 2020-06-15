MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J. — Gerald Dyller, 85, of Mount Arlington, N.J., died at St. Barnabas Medical Center on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Mack and Sally Dyller. He was a graduate of Erasmus High School and earned his bachelor's degree from City College of N.Y. Gerald served his country proudly in the United States Army; was employed as a Civil Engineer in the construction industry; and was a member of Temple Or Hav Lev.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Grace Dyller.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Rogers Dyller; son, Attorney Barry Dyller and his wife, Judge Lesa Gelb, of Wilkes-Barre; Dr. Ilene Dyller, of Penn Valley; grandsons, Nathan Gelb-Dyller and Benjamin Gelb-Dyller; sister, Marilyn Pollio, of Florida; nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside funeral will be held in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

In lieu of face-to-face shiva, there will be a Zoom Shiva on Monday; a zoom funeral service on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.; and a virtual shiva on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Zoom information can be found by visiting www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.