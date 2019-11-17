WILKES-BARRE — Gerald G. Decker, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel and Marie Abod Decker. He was a graduate of Meyers High School, class of 1957. He served in 109th Field Artillery of the Army. Jerry was the owner and operator of Gerald G. Decker Plumbing and Heating Co. for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club where he served on various committees. Jerry was formerly active in St. Theresa's Little League, Meyers Quarterback Club and was a past president of the Arab American Association. He was a member of St. Anthony's Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife, the former Carol Castrignano. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Gerald Decker Jr., of Tunkhannock; James Decker, of Lehman; JoAnn Decker, of Wilkes-Barre; and Jayne and her husband, Dave Nargoski, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Taylor, David and Jacob Nargoski and Rocco Rodano, all of Wilkes-Barre, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Decker; sisters, Evelyn Makowski, June Karpovich and JoAnn Lewis.

Daddy was the most caring, fun-loving and protective husband, father and Jiddu. He always made sure his family was taken care of. His favorite pastimes, included hunting, fishing, playing cards and golfing. He loved working out at the Odyssey where he was a member for more than 20 years. You could usually find him with a cigar and a good glass of scotch dancing to Frank Sinatra. He will be deeply missed by his daughters and grandchildren, who were his world, and him theirs.

The funeral will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, from the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home Inc., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA. 18702, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Church Wilkes-Barre. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call at the Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Those who desire may give memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation in his memory.