EDWARDSVILLE — Gerald Gabriel, of Edwardsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 5, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Harold and Bertha Hughes Gabriel.

Gerald was a 1954 graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He also was a member of the 19th Army Band, Ft. Dix NJ, as a Saxophone player.

He was employed at the Nuclear Power Plant, Berwick, retired from Bridon American Corp, Exeter, and was a local labor union member.

Gerald was a member and choir singer at St. Robert Bellarmine parish, Wilkes-Barre, formerly St. Aloysius Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, music (Band Mr. G and the gentleman), spending time with his family, long drives in fall with friends, photography and joke telling.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Yeager) Gabriel; and brother, Harold Gabriel.

Surviving is wife, L. Jean Gabriel wife of 42 years; sister, Betty Roman; sons, Brian Gabriel, and wife Michelle, Jerry Gabriel and wife Su, Brian Goode Sr. and wife Barbara, Mark Goode and wife Rachel; daughters, Kelly Gabriel, Jacquelyn (Gabriel) Yasenchak and husband Michael, Jennifer Gabriel, and Deborah (Goode) Long; grandchildren, Courtney Long, Brian Goode Jr., Jesse Goode, Julia Gabriel, Keira Long, Kali Piczon, Quinn Gabriel, Avery Gabriel, and Lucy Yacenchak; and great-grandchild, Braelyn Heck.

Family will be hosting a memorial in the spring where all that loved him can celebrate his memory together.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
