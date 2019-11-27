DORRANCE TWP. — Gerald Thomas Kamowski, 79, of Dorrance Township, passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

He was the son of the late Catherine and Edward Kamowski, an Army veteran who served in Germany from 1956-1959, was a life member of the Carpenters Union Local 287 and later as a security guard for Certain Teed Corp., Mountain Top.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; brothers Henry (Pinky) and Edward; and his beloved dog Goldy.

He is survived by his son, Gerald A Kamowski and his wife Sue; daughter Sandra Milazzo and her husband Joe ; grandchildren Amy Kamowski and her fiancé Dave Ungurian, J. Kamowski his wife Erin, Daniel Kamowski and Tristin Milazzo; sister Florence Badman; and brother David Kamowski; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc.