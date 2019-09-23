UNITYVILLE — Gerald "Jerry" Mashinski Jr., 59, of Unityville, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 7, 1960, a son of the late Gerald and Ann Kosek Mashinski Sr. Jerry was a 1981 graduate of Coughlin High School. He was formerly employed by URS.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, where he served as an altar server.

Jerry was a very special person. He was the number one uncle and the number one brother, who will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters and his entire family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Charles Mashinski.

Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Bob Mashinski, of Wilkes-Barre, Diane Walsh and her husband, John, of Pocono Lake, Susan Minotti and her husband, Philip, of Unityville, with whom he resided, Peter Mashinski and his wife, Karen, of Mechanicsburg, and Kim Mashinski, of Jim Thorpe; sisters-in-law Joann Mashinski, of Mechanicsburg, and Karen Mashinski, of La Plata, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews; several cousins; and aunts and his uncle, Charlie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Jerry's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.