Gerald P. Mulcahy
FORTY FORT — A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of life for Gerald P. Mulcahy, of Forty Fort, who died on April 6, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Relatives and friends are invited. Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
