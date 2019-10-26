OLD FORGE — Gerald "Chick" P. Scaccia, aka "Scotchy the Barber," died Oct. 23, 2019, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Old Forge on June 29, 1925, Chick was the son of the late Caesar and Philiphina Scavo Scaccia and loving-beyond-words special uncle and second father to Phyl Totaro Macomber and Maryrose Totaro Snopkowski.

Extremely proud of both his hometown and his Italian heritage, Chick was educated in the Old Forge school system and was a 1942 graduate of Old Forge High School. Chick also took pride in having been a member of Old Forge High's largest class ever (a little over 200) and was an active participant in planning and organizing class reunions over the years, including the Class of 42's 70th reunion.

When Chick's father, Caesar, the original "Scotchy the Barber," suddenly passed away all too soon in the late '40s, his son, Gerald, stepped up to the plate in the batter's box of life and hit it out of the park by becoming the family provider at a very young age. Knowing that his mother and two sisters needed him, Chick made significant personal sacrifices in his own life so that he could be there for the three of them.

Like his father before him, Chick served in his role as "Scotchy the Barber" for generations of area residents. Chick's barber shop on Oak Street was not only a place of business in which he cut hair and gave shaves, but also a longtime center of community activity where customers, friends and family all gathered to share time together, watch sports and enjoy one another's company. And, in the barber shop's "back room," countless after-hour card games were held and more than a few scotch-on-the-rocks consumed, all making for many-a-treasured memory down through the years.

Continuing a tradition started by his dad, Chick sponsored and managed numerous local sports teams. Indeed, the baseball and basketball trophies won by those teams occupied a special place of honor in the family barbershop decade after decade after decade.

Although Chick enjoyed many sports − including football, basketball and golf – he was most passionate about baseball. So, when the Philadelphia Athletics' owner and manager, Connie Mack, traded Lefty Grove and Jimmie Foxx to the Boston Red Sox in the 1930s, Chick's allegiance as a young boy shifted to Boston, with him remaining a devoted Red Sox fan for the rest of his life.

Another thing that brought Chick great joy was music. The one and only Frank Sinatra and jazz greats, Stan Kenton and Count Basie, were but three of the many artists whose music gave Chick untold amounts of joy over the course of his lifetime. He took great pride in knowing that by the age of seven, both of his nieces — whom he helped raise and were like daughters to him — knew the words to most Sinatra songs.

A lifelong member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's Church, Old Forge, Chick is survived by his nieces, Phyl Totaro Macomber, of West Windsor, Vermont, and Maryrose Totaro Snopkowski, of Dupont, to whom he leaves a lasting legacy of eternal love; an endless reservoir of practical wisdom; and a soul-deep belief in the importance and meaning of family. Also surviving are their husbands, Robert "Cuac" Totaro Macomber and Michael Snopkowski, as well as Maryrose and Michael's dog, Sophi Su Snopkowski, his special girl.

Besides his parents, Chick was preceded in death by his sisters, Bertha Scaccia Totaro and Mary Rose Scaccia Moravansky; Leonard Totaro, who was more like a true brother to him than a brother-in-law; the beloved family dog, Sandy "The Bean" Snopkowski; and the fun-loving kitties, "The Boys," Oliver and Pip Macomber.

The funeral will be held with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's Church, West Grace and Lawrence Streets, Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Friends may call earlier that morning at St. Mary's Church, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, Chick's family requests that memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.