TUNKHANNOCK — Gerald R. Ross, 84, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday morning. Gerald was born in Tunkhannock on Nov. 24, 1934. He was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Matthews Ross.

Jerry attended Tunkhannock High School and later was employed by Bendix Corporation. He joined the Boilermakers Union, working as welder for many years. In 1976, he went into business as Jerry Ross Welding and Supply, doing heavy equipment repair, later specializing in welding and welding supplies. His son, Gerald M. Ross, is still running the business as Jerry Ross Welding and Supply LLC.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by an infant brother, James; brother, Jack; and a sister, Eleanor Visneski.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Romayne 'Billie' Ross; son, Gerald M. Ross and wife, Ellen; daughter, Catherine Ross and companion, Mike; grandaughter, Mackenzie Anderson and husband, Matt; grandson, Ross Cameron and companion, Jeramie; grandson, Noah Atkins and father, Rich; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Loretta Ayers.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. The family invites you to celebrate Jerry's life, share your memories and enjoy a meal.

