Gerald R. Warke Sr.
WILKES-BARRE — Gerald R. Warke Sr., 82, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away July 29, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice Center. He was born Jan. 28, 1938, and was the son of the late Martha Buck and Charles Warke.

He served in the Army National Guard, and was formerly employed by an ice cream bakery and Fortune Fabrics. He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Joan Ertz Warke.

Surviving are his sons, Jerry Warke Jr. and his husband, David R. Norcross, of Forty Fort, Mark Warke and wife Teri, of Ashley, Keith Warke and his wife Michele, of Forty Fort, and daughter Brenda Boyette and her husband Gary, of Wilkes-Barre, brother Richard Warke and wife Marilyn, of Georgetown, and their daughter Monica, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Matthew, Melissa and Hunter, and great-grandchildren Arielle, Emmett and Jason.

A private family burial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 6, in Reyburn Cemetery in Shickshinny, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating.

Arrangements by Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Dad, you will be forever in our hearts, and never forgotten. Your children, Jerry, Mark, Brenda and Keith. RIP Daddy-O XOXO.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Burial
11:00 AM
Reyburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
