CORAL SPRING, Fla. — Gerald "Jerry" Rothschild, 89, of Coral Spring, Fla., formerly of Kingston, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Concetta Rothschild; loving father of Jeffrey (Cathy) Rothschild, David (Amy) Rothschild and Hilde (Tom) Brucker; cherished grandfather of Zoey Brucker, Haley Brucker, Emily Rothschild, Sammy Brucker, Megan Rothschild and Mya Rothschild.

Donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund at www.jnf.org.