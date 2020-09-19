NANTICOKE — Gerald T. Bavitz, 92, of Old Newport Street, Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. Gerald was born in Nanticoke on May 23, 1928. He was the son of the late Joseph and Irene Koronkiewicz Bavitz.

Gerald was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1946, and proudly served with the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954. Gerald was employed as a store manager for Acme Markets until his retirement. He was a member of the West Side Club, Nanticoke Conservation Club and a member of the former St. Mary's Holy Name Society. He was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, and a founding member of the Nanticoke Area Basketball booster club.

Gerald was preceded in death by sister, Irene Walters, and brother, Ronald Bavitz.

Surviving is his wife, Pearl Sudick Bavitz; sons, Gerald Bavitz, Neil Bavitz and his wife, Joan; grandson, Neil Bavitz Jr. and his wife, Paola; granddaughter, Jill Bavitz; and great-grandchildren, Neil Bavitz III, Nico Bavitz and Noah Bavitz.

Private funeral services were held from Earl Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Private entombment was held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.