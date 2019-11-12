KINGSTON — Geraldine E. Ruddy Hourigan, 88, a resident of Kingston, passed quietly into eternal life surrounded by her beloved friends, on Thursday evening, Nov. 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Born on June 9, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, Geraldine was the only daughter of the late Gerald J. Ruddy, proprietor of the former Ruddy's Drug Store, Wilkes-Barre, and Mary E. (Murphy) Ruddy.

Geraldine was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, and went on to further her education at Mount St. Vincent College, New York City, and Marywood College, now Marywood University, Scranton, where she acquired her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Later she went on to acquire two master's degrees from Penn State University, Main Campus, and Bloomsburg State Teachers College, now Bloomsburg University.

Beginning her career as an elementary school teacher in Wilmington, Delaware, Geraldine eventually returned to the local area beginning her long career as an educator in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. She eventually went on to complete her graduate study in speech pathology, audiology, and special education, leading her to finish her career with the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a special education supervisor.

Retirement gave Geraldine the opportunity to share her education and experience by serving on many local community boards. She served on the boards of Catholic Social Services, the Foster Grandparent Program, the Area Agency on Aging, the Wyoming Valley Children's Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, serving aspast president of the state association. Additionally, being that Wyoming Seminary always held a special place in Geraldine's heart, she was proud to have once served on its president's council, its selectors committee and a term on its alumni council.

A devout Catholic, Geraldine was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston. Active within her church, she served as an extraordinary ministerof the Eucharist and lector, held membership with its bereavement committee; and served on its parish council.

Geraldine was a longtime member of the Westmoreland Club, Wilkes-Barre, and the King's College Century Club. She was an avid golfer and a member of Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter, and in her earlier years she was an avid skier.

One of Geraldine's favorite experiences was being present as the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy and having the opportunity to personally meet him on that pivotal day. She also thoroughly enjoyed over 30 Elderhostels during her retirement years, mostly in Europe, but also in Canada and the United States.

Geraldine will be remembered for her strong faith and devotion to her church, her warm, welcoming, and humble nature, her commitment to education and her dedication and generosity toward the betterment of her local community.

Geraldine is survived by her dear friends, many of whom assisted as her caregivers, who gave Geraldine the solace of remaining in her home over the past few years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Geraldine's viewing which will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Saint Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the viewing. Monsignor David L. Tressler, her pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For additional information or to share your memories of Geraldine, you may visit the funeral home's website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or their Facebook page.