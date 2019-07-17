Geraldine Johns

Service Information
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA
18707
(570)-474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Obituary
WAPWALLOPEN — Geraldine Johns, 82, of Wapwallopen, died Monday evening, July 15, 2019.

Born Aug. 16, 1936, in Laurel Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Coveleski, graduated from high school in Laurel Run and enjoyed gardening and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Johns; brothers Walter and Joseph Coveleski; and sister Marie Henderson.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, John and Daniel Johns, of Wapwallopen, and David Johns and his wife, Barb, of Florida; siblings Katherine, Stella, Carl, Richard and Ronald; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Published in Times Leader from July 17 to July 18, 2019
