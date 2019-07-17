WAPWALLOPEN — Geraldine Johns, 82, of Wapwallopen, died Monday evening, July 15, 2019.

Born Aug. 16, 1936, in Laurel Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Coveleski, graduated from high school in Laurel Run and enjoyed gardening and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Johns; brothers Walter and Joseph Coveleski; and sister Marie Henderson.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, John and Daniel Johns, of Wapwallopen, and David Johns and his wife, Barb, of Florida; siblings Katherine, Stella, Carl, Richard and Ronald; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

