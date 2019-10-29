DALLAS — Geraldine Kerkowski, 76, of Dallas, went to join her high school sweetheart and husband, Mike, in heaven on Oct. 7, 2019.

Born in Swoyersville, she was the daughter of the late Corry and Mary Orlandini. She graduated from Swoyersville High School and worked for many years at Rea & Derick and CVS as a cosmetician and later as a L'Oreal representative.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, her son, Michael, and niece Jennifer Stec.

Gerry is survived by sisters Coreen Stec (Tony), of Mountain Top, and Rosalie Steadle (Dave), of Horseheads, N.Y., She is also survived by her grandson, Tyler Kerkowski, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.